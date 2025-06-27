Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,072.48 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a one year low of $724.75 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,230.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,269.46.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

