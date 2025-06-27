Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

