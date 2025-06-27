Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Foran Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

