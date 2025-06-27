First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Holdings Lowered by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 68.2% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,662.16. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $227,646 in the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $36.24 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

