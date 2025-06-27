First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and traded as high as $41.79. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Up 0.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

