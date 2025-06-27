Financial Contrast: Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) versus Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) and Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grafton Group and Quanex Building Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quanex Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Quanex Building Products has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.94%. Given Quanex Building Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Grafton Group.

This table compares Grafton Group and Quanex Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Quanex Building Products 1.05% 10.02% 4.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grafton Group and Quanex Building Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.74 $155.92 million N/A N/A Quanex Building Products $1.28 billion 0.68 $33.06 million $0.59 32.05

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than Quanex Building Products.

Risk and Volatility

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Grafton Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

