Financial Contrast: Centuri (CTRI) vs. The Competition

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL – ELEC PWR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Centuri to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Centuri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Centuri
|0.02%
|5.16%
|1.32%
|Centuri Competitors
|1.90%
|10.53%
|2.28%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Centuri and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Centuri
|$2.64 billion
|-$6.72 million
|1,128.20
|Centuri Competitors
|$13.38 billion
|$1.42 billion
|27.06
Institutional & Insider Ownership
72.0% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Centuri has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri’s competitors have a beta of -1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centuri and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Centuri
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2.00
|Centuri Competitors
|1601
|6843
|6074
|122
|2.32
Centuri currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. As a group, “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Centuri’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Centuri competitors beat Centuri on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
Centuri Company Profile
Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
