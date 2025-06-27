Financial Contrast: Centuri (CTRI) vs. The Competition

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL – ELEC PWR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Centuri to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Centuri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri 0.02% 5.16% 1.32% Centuri Competitors 1.90% 10.53% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centuri and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion -$6.72 million 1,128.20 Centuri Competitors $13.38 billion $1.42 billion 27.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Centuri’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Centuri is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

72.0% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Centuri has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri’s competitors have a beta of -1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centuri and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 1 2 0 2.00 Centuri Competitors 1601 6843 6074 122 2.32

Centuri currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. As a group, “UTIL – ELEC PWR” companies have a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Centuri’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Centuri competitors beat Centuri on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

