Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

