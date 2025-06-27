Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.