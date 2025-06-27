Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $44,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,821.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,885.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,889.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,454.41 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

