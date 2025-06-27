ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $31.10. ENN Energy shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 219 shares.

ENN Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0154 per share. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.86%.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.