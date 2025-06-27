Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

