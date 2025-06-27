Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $795.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $781.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

