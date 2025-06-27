Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,218,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile



Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

