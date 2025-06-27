DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,722 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of DuPont de Nemours worth $71,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.38 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

