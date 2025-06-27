DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.88. DSS shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 38,084 shares changing hands.

DSS Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

