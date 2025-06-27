Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

DNTH stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.36. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

