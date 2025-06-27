Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $36.01. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 17,487 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTEGY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

