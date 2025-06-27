Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $36.88. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 988,331 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF during the first quarter worth about $449,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

