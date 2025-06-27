Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $447,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $195.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $195.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

