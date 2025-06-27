CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

