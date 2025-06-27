Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,097 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

