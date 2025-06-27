Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

