Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $458.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

