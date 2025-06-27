Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,149 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at $7,382,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 52.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 175,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.07 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

