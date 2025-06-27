Contrasting Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) & Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) and Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Camtek shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.4% of Camtek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Reliability shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camtek and Reliability”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek $429.23 million 8.93 $118.51 million $2.61 32.22 Reliability $23.98 million 0.36 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Camtek and Reliability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek 0 1 8 1 3.00 Reliability 0 0 0 0 0.00

Camtek currently has a consensus price target of $88.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Camtek’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camtek is more favorable than Reliability.

Profitability

This table compares Camtek and Reliability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek 28.40% 24.57% 15.09% Reliability -3.38% -10.72% -7.60%

Volatility and Risk

Camtek has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliability has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camtek beats Reliability on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications. It also develops automatic defect classification, which provides automatic defect classification of color images utilizing deep learning techniques to reduce and eliminate manual verification. In addition, the company offers MicroProf AP, a wafer metrology tool for applications at 3D packaging process steps; MicroProf DI, an optical inspection tool that enables inspection of structured and unstructured wafers for manufacturing process; MicroProf FE, a 2D/3D wafer metrology tool that serve front end HVM fab; MicroProf FS, an wafer metrology tool configurable for wafer foundry; MicroProf PT for hybrid metrology applications to common panel sizes; MicroProf MHU metrology tool, a material handling unit for semiconductor, MEMS, sapphire, and LED industries; MicroProf TL, an optical surface measurement tool for fully automatic 3D surface measurements; MicroProf 100, a universal surface metrology tool for determination of topography and film and sample thickness; MicroProf 200, a measuring device for contactless and non-destructive characterization of surfaces and films; and MicroProf 300, a SurfaceSens technology for quality assurance, development, and manufacturing. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc., provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration. It also develops a network of multimedia and video production workers for media clients, camera crews, and other technical and creative talent; and offers on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, and on-site management administration. In addition, the company provides multimedia and video production solutions, including pre-production conceptualization; project consultation from scriptwriting to site scouting; budget development and management; booking and managing of logistics for field and studio teams; and broadcast camera crews and field support, which includes makeup artists, av support, field producers, and full equipment rental. It also offers post-production facilities and freelance support including non-linear editors, graphic artists, narrators, and actors; animation and graphic design development, such as whiteboard animation; live transmission services from satellite to streaming; and management of staffed client studios for corporate, government and broadcast clients. Further, the company provides direct placement requests by MMG clients for various posts, including administrative, media, and IT professionals; and Script to Screen services. The company is headquartered in Clarksburg, Maryland.

