CNB Bank Increases Stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 471.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.43. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.