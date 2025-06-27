CNB Bank Has $409,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

