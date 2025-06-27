Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Lifted by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.5% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $242.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

