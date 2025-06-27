Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.22. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1,240,175 shares trading hands.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.4%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
