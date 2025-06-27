Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$125.00 price target on Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Cargojet stock opened at C$94.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.42. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$69.60 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

