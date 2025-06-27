Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $52,761.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 504,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,382.62. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 84,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $726,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,170,466 shares of company stock valued at $33,880,381 in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sprinklr by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

