Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $27.80

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $974.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

