Board of the Pension Protection Fund Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

APH stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.