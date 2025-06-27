Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $10.72 Million in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 628,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 684,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 401,302 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $19.77 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.