Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

