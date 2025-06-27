Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Murphy Oil by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,529,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 794,730 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 645,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 520,894 shares during the period. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 360,917 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

