Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 7,949 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

