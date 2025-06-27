Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 13,489 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.44% of FormFactor worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $333,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.13. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

