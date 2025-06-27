Berenberg Bank Upgrades Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) to “Hold”

Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sunrise Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sunrise Communications Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SNRE opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. Sunrise Communications has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $803.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Communications

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunrise Communications stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

About Sunrise Communications

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

