Balefire LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Balefire LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $335,858,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $10,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $9,699,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,334,883.60. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Ares Management stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

