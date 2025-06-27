Balefire LLC Purchases 460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Balefire LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 89,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.