Balefire LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Balefire LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

SCHE opened at $30.18 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

