AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,500,000 after purchasing an additional 828,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,527,000 after purchasing an additional 639,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.94.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

