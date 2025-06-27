Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) & Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Financial Comparison

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Motorcar Parts of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $124.74 million 0.19 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $757.35 million 0.27 -$19.47 million ($1.00) -10.35

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorcar Parts of America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.27%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Profitability

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America -2.57% 3.60% 0.98%

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

