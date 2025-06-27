Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

