Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 5,859,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 2,748,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Up 13.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53,703.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ariana Resources

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($24,472.80). 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company's flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

