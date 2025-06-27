ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,312.65. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $27,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,799.20. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $346,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

