Analyzing LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Motors and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 4 9 8 1 2.27 LiveWire Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

General Motors presently has a consensus target price of $53.35, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

General Motors has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Motors and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 3.08% 14.30% 3.51% LiveWire Group -367.05% -70.38% -54.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and LiveWire Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $187.44 billion 0.25 $6.01 billion $6.94 7.08 LiveWire Group $26.63 million 37.40 -$93.93 million ($0.43) -11.38

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Motors beats LiveWire Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About LiveWire Group



LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

