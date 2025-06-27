American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) vs. New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Financial Contrast

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and American Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $941.50 million 4.15 -$64.50 million $0.17 29.00 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -2.19

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

New Gold has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Gold and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 1 4 2 3.14 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

New Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.16%. Given New Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than American Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 11.10% 13.70% 6.31% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Gold beats American Lithium on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.